Villagers of sea erosion-hit Aryapalli seek protective measures, launch stir

BERHAMPUR: With the sea steadily advancing towards their homes, residents of four villages in Aryapalli of Ganjam’s Chhatrapur block launched an indefinite agitation on Monday demanding urgent measures to protect their lives, homes and livelihoods from coastal erosion.

Residents of Bada Aryapalli, Sana Aryapalli, Katur and K Aryapalli villages including local schoolchildren staged protest in front of the two gates of Gopalpur Port, alleging that repeated appeals to the administration had failed to bring any concrete solution to the worsening situation. “We were forced to launch the protest as the authorities are yet to pay attention to our demands despite repeated pleas,” said village leaders.

The agitators said the situation has become alarming as the sea continues to advance towards Aryapalli. Several stretches of the local road, cremation ground and sheds have already been washed away by the sea. They feared that seawater could enter villages at any time if immediate protective measures are not taken.

They said the erosion threat has also affected education of children. Students are reportedly worried that the nearby school could also be affected by coastal erosion. Many students are reluctant to attend classes, they claimed.

The villagers submitted a five-point charter of demands, including construction of a stone embankment or guard wall along the vulnerable stretch of the coast.

Meanwhile, Ganjam collector V Keerti Vasan inspected the vulnerable coastal stretch and and directed Gopalpur Port authorities to take immediate steps for construction of a stone embankment to check further erosion.

Officials said the Irrigation department has submitted a detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed protective measures. The collector said work would begin after the DPR receives the necessary approval.