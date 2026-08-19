14- year-old boy dies due to negligence by doctors in Odisha

CUTTACK: Tension erupted at the district headquarters hospital, also known as City Hospital on Tuesday following the death of a 14-year-old boy, with his parents accusing the doctors of medical negligence.

The deceased was a native of Lalbag police limits area. As per sources, he complained of pain in the abdomen on Monday after which his parents rushed him to the City Hospital.

The doctors there sent him home after prescribing some medicines and asked his parents to consult the surgery specialists of the hospital if the boy did not get relief from pain. However, after consuming the medicines, the boy allegedly complained of experiencing more pain. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him received dead.

The incident sparked tension in the hospital with the boy’s parents attributing their child’s death to medical negligence by the doctors. They lodged a complaint with Lalbag police following which an unnatural death case was registered. The body of the minor boy was sent for postmortem.

The hospital authorities were, however, could not be reached for their comments on the issue.