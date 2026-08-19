Cash, gold worth over Rs 50L stolen in Odisha's Koraput town

JEYPORE: Gold jewellery and cash worth over `50 lakh were allegedly stolen from two neighbouring houses at Meghraj Mega Township in Koraput town, triggering concern among residents.

According to the complaint lodged by one K Srinu with Koraput Town police, he left for Visakhapatnam with his family on August 16 following a medical emergency. When he returned home around 12.30 am on Monday, he found the main door of his house and an almirah broken open. Around `1 lakh cash and nearly 20 tolas of gold jewellery kept inside the almirah were found missing.

The same night, it was found that the adjoining house of S Bhaskar Rao was also targeted by the burglars. Around `30,000 cash and nearly 25 tolas of gold jewellery were allegedly stolen from the house.

Police said a case has been registered and investigation is underway.