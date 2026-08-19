Chief Minister Majhi directs smart measures to ease traffic in Twin city

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday directed officials to draw up and implement measures for a permanent solution to the growing traffic congestion in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Taking a review on the traffic decongestion plan of the two cities at a high-level meeting in Lok Seva Bhawan, the chief minister asked officials to explore an alternative eight-lane road for pilgrims and tourists travelling towards Puri. He also stressed the need for a coordinated action to improve the traffic flow as well as beautification and cleanliness of the two urban centres.

The chief minister directed departments concerned to immediately repair major roads and traffic junctions that are in poor condition. He also called for strengthening the smart traffic management system to ensure smoother movement and reduce congestion.

The major focus of the meeting was expansion of roads to facilitate uninterrupted movement between Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Puri. Majhi asked officials to ensure that pilgrims and tourists travelling from Cuttack through Bhubaneswar towards Puri can make the journey without traffic bottlenecks.

The meeting also discussed the development of major traffic junctions and the construction of flyovers and overbridges at critical locations. Officials were asked to ensure stricter implementation of smart traffic signals and CCTV-based monitoring, besides taking firm action against illegal parking.

Majhi directed that the roads connecting Bhubaneswar and Cuttack along with their surrounding areas be developed as clean, well-organised and aesthetically appealing corridors.

Chief secretary Anu Garg, development commissioner DK Singh, additional chief secretary (H&UD) Usha Padhee, principal secretary (Works) Sanjay Kumar Singh, police commissioner Debadutta Singh and senior officials were present.