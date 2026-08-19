Deputy Chief Minister launches Rs 23 cr Raghurajpur development plan

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for a special tourism development project for Odisha’s heritage village Raghurajpur in Puri.

Parida said the government will invest `23 crore towards upgrading the village’s infrastructure, improving facilities for artisans, enhancing tourist amenities and promoting its rich cultural heritage.

“Raghurajpur is the heart of Odisha’s art and culture. This project will mark the beginning of a new chapter in the tourism development of the village,” she said. The state government aims to take the village’s renowned Pattachitra painting, Gotipua dance and rich artistic traditions to the global stage and develop Raghurajpur as a premier world-class heritage and cultural tourism destination, she added.

The project will focus on promoting Raghurajpur’s traditional Pattachitra, Gotipua dance, wood carving and terracotta crafts while providing world-class facilities and a better experience for tourists visiting from across the country and abroad. The initiative will create greater opportunities and support systems for local artists and artisans, she said.

The foundation stone-laying ceremony was attended by Pipili MLA Ashrit Pattnaik, Puri collector Dibyajyoti Parida, Tourism department additional secretary Saroj Kumar Pradhan along with local representatives and artists.