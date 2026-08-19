Floods in Odisha marked concerns among villagers living riverside

KENDRAPARA: Fresh heavy rains caused floodwaters to rise further in several riverside villages on Tuesday, compounding the miseries of residents already reeling under the deluge for the past two weeks.

Hundreds of families remained stranded across riverside villages in Pattamundai, Rajkanika, Aul, Derabisi and Rajnagar blocks, with many still waiting for food, drinking water and medicines as rescue operations were hampered by the rain.

In Kasanaanta village under Pattamundai block, 45-year-old Santosh Jena along with his wife Parbati and their two sons moved to a neighbour’s two-storey building as the floodwaters rose. When he returned to collect some belongings, he found his house completely submerged.

Sarat Rout (57) of Singhgaon in Pattamundai had a narrow escape after he was reportedly swept away by strong currents when floodwaters rapidly inundated his house on Monday. He managed to cling to a coconut tree until he was rescued.

“The situation is grim. Hundreds of our villagers are trapped in the floodwaters,” said Pramod Rout of Singhgaon. With floodwaters continuing to rise, several families fled their homes and took shelter on rooftops. Many villagers have erected makeshift shelters using bamboo and polythene sheets on river embankments and other elevated areas, he said.

Haladhar Rout, a resident of Gobindapur in Aul, said, “Our village is completely submerged. So are dozens of surrounding villages. Most people have left their villages. We are desperately waiting for food supplies, as there are too many hungry and thirsty people.”