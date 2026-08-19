Heavy rains continue to heap misery in Sundargarh as Three die of drowning

ROURKELA: At least three persons have died of drowning as heavy rains over the past six days continued to heap miseries on people with inundation of various pockets across Sundargarh district.

According to reports, the body of retired BSF jawan Sushil Tigga was recovered from near the pump house of DCBL at Rajgangpur on Monday. Tigga (46) was reportedly swept away along with his two-wheeler while crossing the flooded bridge over Nakti nullah near Kesramal on Saturday evening.

Similarly, a rescue team on Monday retrieved the body of Amulya Sahu (45) from a nullah at Kansar village under Gurundia police limits. Sahu had reportedly drowned and gone missing in the swelling nullah while returning to Kansar on Friday night.

Earlier on August 13, Krishnachik Badaik (40) accidentally fell into a swollen stormwater drain near Panposh in Rourkela under RN Pali police limits. His body was later pulled out from the drain.

Following torrential rainfall on August 13, Rourkela witnessed an unprecedented flooding with around 80 per cent of the city experiencing waterlogging. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has continued to lash the city intermittently almost every day since then.

The heavy rainfall also substantially damaged road infrastructure in Bisra, Lathikata and Koida blocks with restoration work yet to be completed at several places.