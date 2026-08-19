Kartik Aaryan brand face of Baazar Kolkata

BHUBANESWAR: Baazar Kolkata has made national award-winning actor Kartik Aaryan its brand ambassador.

Speaking on the association, Aaryan expressed delight to have joined the Bazaar Kolkata family. “The brand has earned the trust of millions by making quality fashion and lifestyle products affordable and accessible. Their remarkable journey from Eastern India to becoming a strong national value retail chain is truly inspiring. I look forward to being a part of this exciting growth story and connecting with customers across India.”

Baazar Retail director and CEO Abhishek Khemka said they always believed that great fashion should be accessible to everyone. “Kartik Aaryan represents a new generation that is confident, aspirational and relatable, qualities that mirror the evolving mindset of our customers,” he added.

Marketing head Umesh Sharma said, “As we continue our expansion across the country, this partnership will further strengthen our brand and deepen our engagement with customers.”

Bazaar Kolkata, which is celebrating its 25th year of inception, has over 250 stores in states such as West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Tripura, Assam, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Uttarakhand.