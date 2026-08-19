Orissa HC seeks report on safety audit in schools

CUTTACK: Expressing concern over recurring deaths and injuries of school children due to collapsing structures on government school premises, the Orissa High Court has directed the state to strictly implement safety guidelines and submit a report on the measures taken.

A division bench of Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Chittaranjan Dash issued the direction while hearing a PIL filed by human rights activist and advocate Prabir Kumar Das. The web copy of the order was made available on Monday.

The court noted that the PIL was prompted by recent incidents in which schoolchildren suffered serious casualties after concrete plaques and boundary walls collapsed. It stressed the need for periodic structural safety audits of government schools, colleges and universities and timely intervention to prevent recurrence.

“Though the government has awarded compensation but it would not give a solace to a bereaved family, who lost the child. Ensuring safety and security of children was not merely a constitutional obligation but also required adequate measures to strengthen educational infrastructure,” the bench observed, emphasising that children must receive education within the safety net.