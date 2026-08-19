Preventive notice to Congress leader sparks resentment

UMERKOTE : A notice under section 129 of the Bharatiya Nagarika Suraksha Sanhita served on Congress leader Manoranjan Tripathi has raised hackles of party workers and lawyers in Nabarangpur.

Tripathi, a former district Congress committee (DCC) president, is also a member of the the Congress’ political affairs committee (PAC).

A group of advocates on Tuesday approached the Nabarangpur sub-collector’s court and filed a time petition to contest the proceedings initiated against the Congress leader.

Congress members and civil society representatives alleged that preventive provisions were being used to restrict Tripathi’s movement and curb his political activities. They questioned the justification for invoking provisions relating to habitual offenders and apprehension of disturbance to public tranquillity against a senior political leader.

Lawyers representing Tripathi contended that the action was unwarranted and legally questionable and urged the court to provide appropriate relief. The matter is expected to come up for hearing.

Tripathi recently led demonstrations at several places in Nabarangpur district against the sale of liquor. Contacted, additional superintendent of police Aditya Sen said a notice under section 129 of the BNSS can be issued against a person who has more than one criminal case against them. Under the provision, the person concerned is required to execute a bond before the executive magistrate, he added.