Teacher, four family members stabbed by former colleague

BARIPADA: A 35-year-old woman schoolteacher and four of her family members suffered injuries on Tuesday after being reportedly stabbed by her former colleague for rejecting his romantic advances in Balasore district.

The shocking incident took place at Patpur village under Oupada police limits. The victim Madhavi Smita Sethi, her father Krishna Chandra Sethi, mother Shashini Sethi, younger brother Jyotirmay Sethi and grandfather Babaji Sethi sustained grievous stab injuries in the attack and have been hospitalised.

Police have detained the accused, Prithviraj Kar of Oupada and are questioning him. Notably, Kar used to work as a junior contractual teacher in the PM SHRI Government High School at Oupada. He was dismissed from service in 2025 for allegedly harassing Madhavi, who is engaged as a Science teacher in the school.

Police said during his stint as a teacher in the school, the accused developed romantic interest in Madhavi. He reportedly approached the Science teacher frequently but his advances were turned down. Later, Prithviraj allegedly sent obscene messages to Madhavi following which she lodged a complaint with Oupada police on September 20, 2025. She also approached the Balasore collector and district education officer (DEO) seeking action against the accused.

Based on her complaint, an inquiry was conducted and the DEO terminated Prithviraj’s employment contract with the school. Police also registered a case against him.