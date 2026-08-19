Tractor turns ambulance for elderly woman in Odisha

JAJPUR: A 70-year-old woman who suffered injuries from a fall was transported on a tractor to the hospital after floodwaters from Baitarani river snapped road communication in Ahiyas area under Dasarathpur block here on Tuesday.

The elderly woman reportedly sustained injuries after falling inside her pucca house, which was surrounded by floodwaters. Her family found it difficult to take her to the hospital as all roads in the area were submerged under nearly three feet of water.

With no other means of transport available, the family approached a local tractor owner, who readily agreed to help. He attached a trolley to the tractor, placed a chair on it and seated the woman before transporting her nearly 5 km through the flooded stretch to Mangalpur hospital.

In another incident, fire services personnel rescued a pregnant woman experiencing labour pain from flood-hit Haldidiha village under Binjharpur block on the day and transported her to hospital by boat.

After the woman went into labour, her family was unable to take her to hospital as Haldidiha was flooded and the local road submerged. On being informed, personnel from Binjharpur fire station reached the village, rescued the woman and transported her nearly 3 km on a motorised boat through the flooded stretch before taking her to hospital.