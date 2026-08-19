Woman died, Husband suffered serious injuries after wall collapse in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

BARIPADA: A 45-year-old woman died and her husband suffered grievous injuries after a mud wall of their house collapsed on them due to heavy rains in Mayurbhanj district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Hemalata Mohanta and her injured husband is Birabhadra Mohanta (52) of Badasahi village in Chuanpani panchayat under Badampahar police limits. Sources said after having dinner, the couple went to sleep in their room.

Due to heavy rain in the night, a portion of the wall of their neighbour’s house caved in. Due to the impact, a wall of the couple’s mud house collapsed on them while they were asleep.

Later in the night, villagers rescued Hemalata and her husband from the debris. The critically-injured couple was immediately taken to Badampahar community health centre (CHC) where the doctors declared Hemalata dead. Birabhadra was admitted to the CHC.