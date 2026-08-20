In Odisha Anganwadi workers allege corruption in ICDS project

JEYPORE: Alleging irregularities in the functioning of Sunabeda Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) project, a group of anganwadi workers sought action against the child development project officer (CDPO) and a sector supervisor on Wednesday.

The workers submitted a memorandum to Koraput collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan, seeking a detailed administrative inquiry into the alleged irregularities and immediate transfer of the two officials. Two days ago, the anganwadi workers had also submitted a similar memorandum to Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain during his visit to Koraput.

According to the memorandum, the Sunabeda ICDS project authorities allegedly forced anganwadi workers to purchase uniforms/dresses for pre-school children from a particular self-help group (SHG) identified by the CDPO. They alleged that the dresses supplied were of inferior quality and claimed that the procurement was contrary to the prescribed procedure.

The workers further alleged that money was being collected from them in the name of audit expenses, Kishori Mela and other office-related expenditure. They also claimed that money was being demanded from workers while withdrawing funds after signing records of the inspection committee, with the sector supervisor allegedly supporting such practices.

Seeking an impartial probe, the workers alleged that the CDPO and the supervisor had violated official norms and urged the district administration to examine the records, procurement process and financial transactions before taking appropriate action.

However, Sunabeda CDPO Nalini Behera denied the allegations and maintained that the office had acted strictly in accordance with the rules. There were no irregularities in the procurement of dresses and other activities of the ICDS project. She alleged that some anganwadi workers had been misled by vested interests and were making false allegations.

The Sunabeda ICDS project has around 85 anganwadi centres and caters to nearly 1,500 pre-school children.