In Odisha Dalit women denied temple entry, NCSC taken suo motu, summons to Collector & SP

JAGATSINGHPUR: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident in which a group of dalit women were prevented from entering a temple and offering holy water in Jagatsinghpur’s Erasama.

The NCSC’s action followed a report published by TNIE on August 12, which highlighted the alleged incident and the subsequent police action.

The commission has summoned the Jagatsinghpur collector and the SP, and directed them to submit an action taken report within three days. It has sought details of the number of persons arrested, the date and number of the chargesheet, compensation provided to the victims and other action taken in connection with the incident.

The NCSC directed the collector and SP to appear before it either in person or through authorised representatives. It said that if a reply was not received within the stipulated period, it may exercise the powers of a civil court conferred upon it.

The incident occurred on August 10 when a group of dalit women from Atimati village under Erasama police limits went to a local Shiva temple to offer prayers and holy water on the occasion of Shravan Somvar.