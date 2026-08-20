In Odisha Man killed as car hits bike

BHUBANESWAR: A retired government employee was killed after his motorcycle was allegedly hit by a speeding SUV on NH-316 near Pamasara within Pipli police limits in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Ashok Das. As per police, the accident took place a few kilometres away from the toll gate in Pipili. Initial investigation revealed the car had been hired by four youths.

Preliminary probe suggests one of the youths who was driving the car hit a bull, lost balance and then hit Das’ motorcycle from behind. The SUV then fell into a pit on the roadside.

While three occupants of the SUV managed to flee, one was injured and admitted to a hospital. Police said the youths have been identified and further probe is on.