In Odisha sub- inspector suspended for his links with sand mafia

BARIPADA: Mayurbhanj police on Wednesday suspended a sub-inspector (SI) for alleged dereliction of duty and his suspected links with miscreants involved in illegal sand transportation.

The SI, Bhimsen Mallik, was posted as the officer-in-charge (OIC) of Chitrada police outpost. Mallik was allegedly supporting illegal sand transportation in Chitrada area. He was suspended after allegations regarding his involvement with sand mafia were brought to the attention of Mayurbhanj SP Varun Guntupalli.

Locals had approached the SP alleging that illegal sand mining and transportation were being carried out openly in Chitrada and Moroda areas. The SP was also reportedly provided with an audio recording of a phone conversation in which Mallik allegedly appeared to support illegal sand transportation.

Acting on the complaints, Betnoti SDPO Minati Biswal conducted an inquiry and submitted a report to the SP. Based on the report and on the SP’s direction, the SDPO issued a suspension order against Mallik.

The locals alleged that several other police personnel were also supporting the sand mafia. They demanded stern action against those involved to curb illegal sand mining and transportation in the area.