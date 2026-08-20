In Odisha traditional healer rapes girl on pretext of curing her ailing father, arrested

BARIPADA: Mayurbhanj police on Tuesday arrested a traditional healer from Dalsara village in Jharadihi area for allegedly raping a 19-year-old girl by assuring to cure her ailing father.

The accused, Radhu Kisku (40), allegedly told the survivor that her father’s prolonged illness was caused by evil spirits in her body. Police said the girls father, a resident of Tiring, had been suffering from an illness for several years. Despite undergoing treatment at various hospitals and consulting multiple doctors, his condition did not improve.

The survivor, a college student, approached Kisku on the advice of locals and told him about her father’s condition around 15 days ago. The accused reportedly told her that her father’s illness was caused by ghosts residing in her body. He then took her to a room in his house and allegedly raped her. He also threatened her, saying that her father would not recover if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

Meanwhile on Monday, Kisku reportedly called her and told her that he would perform a special ritual to cure her father. The survivor went to his house, where he reportedly kept her alone in a room and raped her again. Subsequently, the girl lodged a complaint at Tiring police station.

Basing on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested Kisku on Tuesday. IIC of Tiring police station Ramhari Sethi said the accused was produced in the SDJM court at Rairangpur and was remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected.