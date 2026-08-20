In Odisha two unidentified bodies found near mouth of Rushikulya river

BERHAMPUR: Mystery shrouds the death of an unidentified man and woman whose bodies were recovered from near Rushikulya confluence in Ganjam on Wednesday.

According to reports, a group of fishermen spotted a woman’s body floating in water and raised an alarm. On being informed, police and fire services personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the body. A forensic team also reached the spot to assist in the investigation.

While police launched efforts to identify the deceased woman, they were informed of another body floating at the spot. The unidentified body of a man was subsequently retrieved. Both the bodies were sent to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur for postmortem, said Ganjam IIC Sumitra Patra.

Ganjam SP Harisha BC said police have launched investigation to establish the identity of the deceased and determine the circumstances leading to their deaths. Efforts are also underway to ascertain whether the deaths are linked to any missing-person case.

Police are examining all possible angles including accidental drowning. The autopsy report would provide crucial clues regarding the cause of their deaths.