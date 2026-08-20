Odisha CM Majhi orders site identification for new medicine block at Cuttack's SCB hopital

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday directed officials to identify a suitable site and submit a proposal at the earliest for construction of an additional medicine block at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.
Reviewing the progress of the ongoing SCB mega redevelopment project at a high-level meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan, Majhi asked the projects implementing agencies to accelerate construction and ensure that the expanded facilities are completed within stipulated timelines without compromising quality.
The chief minister was informed that construction of four new clinical blocks and a residential block was progressing rapidly. While the residential block was nearing completion, the clinical blocks were expected to be completed by June next year.
Majhi also reviewed the first-phase construction of a multi-level car parking (MLCP) facility and allied infrastructure. The MLCP is expected to ease congestion for patients and attendants visiting SCB MCH and the nearby Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre.
He directed officials to complete the MLCP and the traffic corridor linked to the Taladanda canal within the stipulated timeframe. The CM also called for widening and beautification of both sides of the canal adjoining the hospital to create a more attractive and patient-friendly environment.
The integrated development plan will also cover adjoining areas around Bose Engineering School, Biju Patnaik Film and Television Institute and the Odisha State Maritime Museum.
The meeting also reviewed the redevelopment of Hanuman Vatika, Rourkela’s prominent religious and tourism destination. The chief minister directed the Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation (OBCC) to ensure that the ongoing and proposed construction at the site is conceived in a distinctly spiritual architectural style.
He asked officials to expedite construction of the proposed Kalyan Mandap and other spiritual structures while preserving the sanctity and natural character of the Vatika. The Works department was directed to prepare a detailed project report covering beautification, wider approach roads and illumination of areas surrounding the complex.
Works minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, chief secretary Anu Garg, additional chief secretary, Housing and Urban Development, Usha Padhee, principal secretary, Works Sanjay Singh and senior officials of the Works and Health departments, besides Cuttack district and municipal authorities, attended the meeting.