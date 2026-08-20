Odisha CM Majhi orders site identification for new medicine block at Cuttack's SCB hopital

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday directed officials to identify a suitable site and submit a proposal at the earliest for construction of an additional medicine block at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Reviewing the progress of the ongoing SCB mega redevelopment project at a high-level meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan, Majhi asked the projects implementing agencies to accelerate construction and ensure that the expanded facilities are completed within stipulated timelines without compromising quality.

The chief minister was informed that construction of four new clinical blocks and a residential block was progressing rapidly. While the residential block was nearing completion, the clinical blocks were expected to be completed by June next year.

Majhi also reviewed the first-phase construction of a multi-level car parking (MLCP) facility and allied infrastructure. The MLCP is expected to ease congestion for patients and attendants visiting SCB MCH and the nearby Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre.

He directed officials to complete the MLCP and the traffic corridor linked to the Taladanda canal within the stipulated timeframe. The CM also called for widening and beautification of both sides of the canal adjoining the hospital to create a more attractive and patient-friendly environment.

The integrated development plan will also cover adjoining areas around Bose Engineering School, Biju Patnaik Film and Television Institute and the Odisha State Maritime Museum.