Odisha governmnet to bear additional cost for Homi Bhabha Cancer hospital at Jatni

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is set to bear the additional cost required for construction of the proposed Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Jatni in Khurda district as the project’s capacity has been enhanced from the originally planned 200 beds to 385 beds.

The policy decision was taken by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday. The state government will provide funds from its own budget to meet the additional financial requirement arising from the expansion of the hospital and associated infrastructure.

The cancer hospital is being established under the Department of Atomic Energy of the central government, on the lines of the Tata Memorial Centre, one of the country’s leading cancer treatment and research institutions.

The project’s estimated cost has increased following the enhancement of bed capacity and the requirement for additional infrastructure and equipment. Tata Steel Foundation is also providing financial support for the project. However, the state government will meet any further funding requirement, according to the decision of the government.

The additional funds will primarily support the increased bed capacity and other infrastructure and equipment needed for the expanded facility.

The proposed centre is expected to significantly strengthen Odisha’s cancer-care infrastructure and reduce the need for patients to travel outside the state for specialised treatment. Several patients from the state currently travel to Mumbai for treatment at the Tata Memorial Hospital.

Once operational, the Jatni facility is expected to cater not only to patients from Odisha but also to cancer patients from across eastern India.