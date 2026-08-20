Odisha sets up panel to probe village relocation process in Satkosia Tiger Reserve

BHUBANESWAR: Following a direction from the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC), the state government has constituted a high-level inquiry committee to probe the village relocation process at Satkosia Tiger Reserve.

The five-member committee will be headed by the additional chief secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, as per the notification issued by the Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department.

The other members of the committee are secretaries of the Forest, Law and STSC Development departments and retired IFS officer and former National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) member secretary Anup Nayak.

Nayak has been included in the committee in accordance with OHRC's direction to have an independent expert with knowledge of wildlife law, the Forest Rights Act, 2006 and rehabilitation policies.

The committee has been tasked with the responsibility of examining the entire village-wise relocation process except for Raiguda village.

It will also examine whether the applicable statutory provisions, including the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the Forest Rights Act, 2006 and relevant National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines, were properly complied with during the relocation process.

As part of its terms of reference, the committee will identify cases of wrongful inclusion or exclusion of beneficiaries, assess the adequacy of compensation and rehabilitation provided to affected families and recommend corrective measures wherever required.

These may include payment of differential compensation, restoration of rights and livelihood support.

The panel will also identify officers responsible for any procedural irregularities or violations and recommend departmental or criminal action against them, wherever warranted.

The committee has been directed to complete the inquiry and submit a detailed report to the state government within six weeks from the date of its constitution.