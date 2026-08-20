Odisha's Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary witness rise in visitors, upgraded infrastructure gave push to it

SAMBALPUR: Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary is witnessing a steady rise in visitor footfall with upgraded infrastructure adding to its appeal as the most popular eco-tourism destination in western Odisha.

The latest facilities, developed under the Debrigarh upgradation component of the integrated Hirakud development plan, are aimed at improving the visitor experience while creating greater opportunities for local communities.

At Zero Point near the sanctuary’s entry gate, upgraded infrastructure can now facilitate 500–800 visitors at a time. The centrepiece is a 7,200-sq-ft booking counter and eco-tourism cell, featuring a lounge for around 500 visitors and a space for nature education programmes for children and youths with panoramic view of the wilderness. Visitors can book safaris, cruise packages, night stays and other activities at the facility.

The souvenir shop has also been upgraded into a nearly 2,000-sq-ft facility capable of accommodating around 100 visitors at a time, while the entry gate has been revamped for smoother visitor access and management.

At the Nature Camp, two new wooden log-house dormitories have been developed, aimed at accommodating foreign tourists travelling in groups. A unique glass-walled library has also been developed within the forest at the camp, offering visitors a quiet space to read, learn and connect with nature.