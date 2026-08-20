Odisha's Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary witness rise in visitors, upgraded infrastructure gave push to it

SAMBALPUR: Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary is witnessing a steady rise in visitor footfall with upgraded infrastructure adding to its appeal as the most popular eco-tourism destination in western Odisha.
The latest facilities, developed under the Debrigarh upgradation component of the integrated Hirakud development plan, are aimed at improving the visitor experience while creating greater opportunities for local communities.
At Zero Point near the sanctuary’s entry gate, upgraded infrastructure can now facilitate 500–800 visitors at a time. The centrepiece is a 7,200-sq-ft booking counter and eco-tourism cell, featuring a lounge for around 500 visitors and a space for nature education programmes for children and youths with panoramic view of the wilderness. Visitors can book safaris, cruise packages, night stays and other activities at the facility.
The souvenir shop has also been upgraded into a nearly 2,000-sq-ft facility capable of accommodating around 100 visitors at a time, while the entry gate has been revamped for smoother visitor access and management.
At the Nature Camp, two new wooden log-house dormitories have been developed, aimed at accommodating foreign tourists travelling in groups. A unique glass-walled library has also been developed within the forest at the camp, offering visitors a quiet space to read, learn and connect with nature.
Similarly, Parbatitung, which marks the end of the safari zone, has been upgraded with improved tourist amenities. The sanctuary’s wildlife remains a major draw. Visitors regularly spot four to five leopards in the safari zone, besides gaur, sambar, deer, wild boar, peacocks and bears. On Tuesday, tourists captured a dramatic encounter on camera when a leopard was seen hunting a sambar in the safari zone.
The infrastructure push is also expected to strengthen livelihood opportunities for communities living around the sanctuary. DFO of Hirakud Wildlife Division Anshu Pragyan Das said the Forest department is looking to attract more high-end visitors while expanding employment through eco-tourism activities.
“More than 150 community members are now engaged. In the near future, we are aiming to increase more community members for management of the new infrastructure,” she said.