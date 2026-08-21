Adulterated paneer rampant in Odisha's twin City, 7200 kg seized in raids

Around 66 kg of stale, unhygienic food seized in last two days

Around 71 quintal adulterated paneer worth `17.75 lakh was seized with the help of police during the raids. The seized stock was transported to the dumping yard at Satichaura. Samples were collected and sent to a laboratory for detailed chemical analysis, said an official.

“We conducted rapid iodine test, which confirmed that the bundles of paneer wrapped in clothes were adulterated. The adulterated paneer would have been supplied to different hotels and sweet stalls by the traders,” said CMC Food Safety officer Rashmita Behera.

The traders involved in collecting and transporting adulterated paneer from Niali to Cuttack have revealed the source, where the food item was adulterated with maida, arrowroot and palmolein oil. Their statements have been recorded, she added.

Meanwhile, joint raids were also conducted at multiple locations in Bhubaneswar. FSSAI designated officer Pratikshya Das Mahapatra said around one quintal adulterated paneer was seized during raids on a supplier and a shop on the back side of Rabindra Mandap in Unit-IV on Thursday evening.

Though the food item looked fresh, initial tests confirmed it to be adulterated. Samples have been collected for lab test for further confirmation. The crackdown on adulterators will continue, she said.

Food safety officials said around 66 kg stale and unhygienic food have also been seized during the inspections in the last two days and 10 samples have been collected for testing.

Six food establishments in the capital city have been served closure notices, while samples collected during the inspections have been sent for laboratory testing, following safety inspections at Nexus Esplanade in Rasulgarh, Symphony Mall at Hanspal and DN Regalia at Patrapada. Food stalls in CRPF, Rasulgarh and Kalinganagar areas were also raided.