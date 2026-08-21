Chillika restro hosts India’s differently-abled cricket team

BHUBANESWAR : London-based Chillika Restaurant hosted India’s differently-abled cricket team in a special evening of recognition and support ahead of their international fixtures in England.

Founded by Odia entrepreneurs Partha Sarathi Panda and Subhakanta Das at Bexleyheath, Chillika was recently named Best of London Restaurant at the English Curry Awards 2026. Former IREDA CMD Pradip Das, community leaders and officials from the Differently-abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) were present during the event.

Players such as Jayesh Parmar, Tarun and Rizwan Altaf Bhat along with their coaches and support staff were received with traditional Indian hospitality.

The event highlighted the restaurant’s commitment to community, culture and spirit of nation first, celebrating determination that transcends physical barriers and uniting the Indian diaspora, the founders said.