Floods in Odisha's Kendrapara district, snakes and Crocodile entering house create concern

KENDRAPARA: As Kendrapara battles floods, snakes and crocodiles are reportedly entering residential areas, posing a fresh threat to villagers living in waterlogged areas across Aul, Rajnagar, Rajkanika and Pattamundai blocks.

On Thursday, former Rajnagar MLA Anshuman Mohanty was reportedly bitten by a snake while touring the flood-hit Mandapada village under Pattamundai block. He was rushed to the Rajnagar community health centre (CHC) for treatment. His condition is stated to be stable.

Similarly, a snake bit 42-year-old Sabitri Sahoo of Ostia village under Rajnagar block on Wednesday night while she was sleeping at home. She was rushed to Rajanagar CHC and is now in a stable condition.

Another woman, Sabitri Behera (32) of Belapala village under the same block, was bitten by a snake on Tuesday evening and is undergoing treatment in Rajnagar CHC.

Villagers said the floods have forced snakes to seek shelter in dry places, increasing the risk of snakebites in houses.

Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Anita Patnaik said adequate stock of anti-venom drugs are available at the district headquarters hospital, nine CHCs and 45 primary health centres in the district.

Meanwhile, a crocodile was spotted in Gobari river in Kendrapara town on Wednesday following heavy rainfall and rising water levels. A video circulating on social media showed the crocodile moving through the river near Badahat area, causing concern among local residents. Authorities have confirmed the sighting.

Kendrapara municipality chairperson Sarita Sahoo said residents have been advised to stay away from the river and floodwaters, and not attempt to approach, capture or disturb any crocodile. “Loudspeaker announcements are being made to warn people against venturing into the river,” she said, adding that forest officials from Bhitarkanika have been urged to capture the strayed crocodile.