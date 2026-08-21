In Odisha after 32 years, court acquits DITCO, ex-manager in theft case

BHUBANESWAR : A special court here has acquitted M/s Doaba Industrial and Trading Company Pvt Ltd (DITCO) and its former senior manager JK Mediretta, who were booked by the CBI in August 1994 on charges of misappropriating aluminium and sow ingots of NALCO worth lakhs of rupees.

The Special CJM, CBI, Binod Behari Sahoo held that the prosecution grossly failed to prove its case against DITCO and Mediretta, the then senior manager of the company’s branch office in Paradip.

The company represented by Meghna Maji and JK Mediretta are found not guilty for commission of the offence under section 406 of IPC and are acquitted, the Judge ruled. Mediretta was represented by his lawyer Rajesh Kumar Mishra.

DITCO was engaged as the clearing and forwarding agent by NALCO at Paradip Port between 1991 and 1993. The CBI had lodged an FIR against the company Mediretta for allegedly misappropriated 46.943 tonne standard aluminium ingots and 5.866 tonne sow ingots valued at around `32.7 lakh.