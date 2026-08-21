In Odisha an orphaned asked to produce documents to aid scholarship and other benefits

SAMBALPUR: Karan does not know who his parents are. He does not know his caste and has never had a permanent home or family to fall back on. Yet, at 18, the orphaned student of Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) is being asked to produce documents to prove his identity to access scholarship and other government benefits.

Karan’s problems started with the documents prepared for him when he was a child in institutional care. His Aadhaar card has the father’s name mentioned as PK Senapati, the then secretary of the child-care institution where he stayed. Years later, when his matriculation form was filled up, the names Muna Ekka and Kan Ekka were entered as his parents perhaps by the then officials in charge. Those names now appear on his matriculation certificate.

The mismatch between the two records has left Karan caught between documents that do not reflect any known biological parentage. And he is now paying the price for a situation over which he had no control.

A Plus III second-year student of GMU, Karan was admitted under the Green Passage scheme and stays in the university hostel. But despite being eligible, he has not been able to receive any scholarship or financial assistance under the government schemes. With no family support, he takes tuition classes to meet his daily expenses and often struggles to arrange money for books and other study materials.

His difficulties do not end there. Karan says he has a hearing impairment but has been unable to access disability benefits because of the documentation problem. He also says the mismatch affected his opportunity to play for the state cricket team.