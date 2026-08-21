In Odisha BMC, CMC asked to desilt major drains thrice a year to tackle urban flooding

BHUBANESWAR : With Bhubaneswar and Cuttack reeling under severe waterlogging during heavy rains and monsoon season, the state government has asked civic bodies of the Twin City to take up drainage desiltation work thrice a year.

Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, who chaired a review meeting on sanitation, drainage and urban flood mitigation measures in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) areas on Thursday, directed both the agencies to adopt a proactive and technology-driven approach to drainage management.

The order was issued after expert assessments pointed to narrowed drains and heavy silt accumulation of up to 3-4 feet at several locations, reducing the carrying capacity of the drainage network in both the cities.

“Desiltation of major drains in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will now be undertaken thrice a year as part of intensified measures to tackle recurring waterlogging and urban flooding,” Mahapatra directed. He also asked authorities concerned to explore deployment of high-tech machinery for mechanised drain cleaning and ensure that major drains are systematically desilted.