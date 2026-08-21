In Odisha ED arrested businessman Ratikanta Rout over allegation of money laundering

BHUBANESWAR : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested quarry owner and businessman Ratikanta Rout over allegations of financial irregularities and money laundering.

Interestingly, the CBI had arrested deputy director of Enforcement Directorate (ED), Bhubaneswar zonal office, Chintan Raghuvanshi, a 2013-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, and his associate Bhaghti in May last year for allegedly accepting `20 lakh bribe from Rout to settle a case registered against him over allegations of financial irregularities.

In 2024, Rout had received summons from the ED in connection with the case. On January 8, 2025, the central agency had conducted simultaneous searches at his office, residence and property of a few acquaintances.