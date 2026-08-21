Land fraud: Sub-registrar relieved of duty in Odisha

NUAPADA : The district administration has relieved Komna sub-registrar Sarveshwar Jal of his duties following allegations of irregularities in the registration of 4.40 acre of land at Chandhopala village. The property was allegedly sold without the knowledge of its actual owners using a purported fake identity.

The action comes in wake of a complaint filed by Satyanarayan Pradhani and Kumudini Pradhani who alleged that their ancestral property was transferred through unauthorised registration. It was also alleged that an impersonator had appeared as the landowner during the registration of the property.

Following the complaint, the district administration ordered a departmental inquiry and examined the relevant land records and registration documents. During the process, the 4.40 acre was restored to the original khata in the revenue records.

Officials said Jal was relieved of his duties to facilitate an impartial inquiry into the alleged procedural lapses. The inquiry will examine whether prescribed verification procedures were followed during registration and if there were lapses on the part of any official.

The development comes amid an ongoing police investigation into the alleged land fraud. Police had earlier registered a case against six persons including the purchasers of the land and a middleman based on a complaint by the sub-registrar. The departmental inquiry is expected to determine responsibility for any lapse and whether further action is warranted.

Nuapada collector Madhusudan Das has directed additional tehsildar Soumyashree Mallick to take charge of the sub-registrar’s office.