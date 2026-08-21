MP Aparajita meets Chief Minister Majhi, discusses metro rail plan, other key projects

She also discussed in detail the status of seven other proposals and possible measures to expedite their implementation. They include the Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project; land acquisition for converting Kalinga Hospital into a 2,000-bed hospital; restoration and rejuvenation of the Prachi river; necessary action regarding the land of Vishwakarma Temple near Kalinga stadium; construction of a community park at Unit-8, Nayapalli; completion of the Haal ROR work relating to Sampur Mouza in North Bhubaneswar and issuance of revised RoRs in favour of the farmers under Ekaraja Mahal in the tehsil areas of Khurda, Begunia, Jatani, Pipili and Delang.

“A positive discussion was held on securing the necessary approvals at the earliest for these people-centric initiatives,” Sarangi said.

She said the overall development of Bhubaneswar parliamentary constituency, improving public amenities and resolving issues faced by citizens have always remained her top priorities. “It is my responsibility to take ownership of every work in my parliamentary constituency,” she said.