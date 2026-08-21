MP Aparajita meets Chief Minister Majhi, discusses metro rail plan, other key projects

BHUBANESWAR : Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Wednesday met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to discuss the progress of 18 different projects, including the proposed metro rail plan, she had submitted to the government between August 2024 and July 2026.
The MP thanked the CM for the progress made on 11 of these projects. The projects include establishment of a National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) Branch in Bhubaneswar at an estimated cost of `630 crore; a modern wholesale fish market at Palasuni-Pandara at an estimated cost of `57 crore; establishment of the Central Research Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy (CRIYN) at Jatani-Binjhagiri at a cost `94.76 crore; development of Maa Ugratara Temple at a cost of over `32 crore; construct a diversion weir across the Daya River, approximately 60 metre, downstream of the Rajua Diversion weir project; development of Sahid Nagar urban haat and integrated commercial and public destination and road construction for traffic management in Bhubaneswar.
She also discussed in detail the status of seven other proposals and possible measures to expedite their implementation. They include the Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project; land acquisition for converting Kalinga Hospital into a 2,000-bed hospital; restoration and rejuvenation of the Prachi river; necessary action regarding the land of Vishwakarma Temple near Kalinga stadium; construction of a community park at Unit-8, Nayapalli; completion of the Haal ROR work relating to Sampur Mouza in North Bhubaneswar and issuance of revised RoRs in favour of the farmers under Ekaraja Mahal in the tehsil areas of Khurda, Begunia, Jatani, Pipili and Delang.
“A positive discussion was held on securing the necessary approvals at the earliest for these people-centric initiatives,” Sarangi said.
She said the overall development of Bhubaneswar parliamentary constituency, improving public amenities and resolving issues faced by citizens have always remained her top priorities. “It is my responsibility to take ownership of every work in my parliamentary constituency,” she said.