Odisha emerged as fastest growing market, records over 1.74 lakh rooftop solar installations

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha has emerged as one of the fastest growing rooftop solar markets in the country, climbing from 13th to seventh position nationally under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

According to Ministry of New and Renewable Energy data, the state has recorded 1.74 lakh rooftop solar installations while applications under the scheme have crossed 3.12 lakh.

The number of applications have increased from 1,95,513 to 3,12,527 while installations increased from 72,538 to 1.74 lakh. The application-to-installation conversion rate has consequently improved from 37.1 per cent to 53.4 per cent.

According to Tata Power, which is having management control over four distribution companies in the state, the acceleration has been supported by additional financial assistance from the state government over and above the central government subsidy under PM Surya Ghar.

Eligible residential consumers can receive combined assistance of up to `1.38 lakh for a 3 KWp system, subject to applicable guidelines. The state has set a target of three lakh rooftop solar installations by 2027. The four discoms -TPCODL, TPWODL, TPNODL and TPSODL -are spearheading implementation, net metering, inspections, commissioning, vendor coordination and consumer awareness. TPCODL has facilitated 56,842 installations followed by TPWODL with 48,905, TPNODL with 44,785 and TPSODL with 23,881.

Chief of Odisha distribution business, Tata Power, Gajanan Kale said Odisha’s rise to seventh position and crossing of 1.5 lakh installations reflected growing consumer confidence in clean energy. The state has now reached around 410 MWp of rooftop solar capacity, he said.