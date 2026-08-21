Odisha government set up high-level inquiry committee to probe village relocation process in Satkosia

BHUBANESWAR : The state government has constituted a high-level inquiry committee to probe the village relocation process undertaken in Satkosia tiger reserve, following a direction from the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC).

As per the notification issued by the Forest, Environment and Climate Change department, the five-member committee will be headed by the additional chief secretary (ACS) of Revenue and Disaster Management department. The other members include secretaries of Forest, Law and ST & SC Development departments and former National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) member secretary Anup Nayak.

Nayak has been included in the committee as a member in accordance with OHRC’s direction to have an independent expert with knowledge of wildlife law, Forest Rights Act - 2006 and rehabilitation policies.

The committee has been tasked with the responsibility of examining the entire villagewise relocation process undertaken in Satkosia tiger reserve, barring Raiguda. It will also examine whether the applicable statutory provisions, including the Wildlife (Protection) Act - 1972, the Forest Rights Act - 2006 and relevant NTCA guidelines were properly complied with during the relocation process.

The committee will identify cases of wrongful inclusion or exclusion of beneficiaries, assess the adequacy of compensation and rehabilitation provided to affected families and recommend corrective measures wherever required. These may include payment of differential compensation, restoration of rights and livelihood support.