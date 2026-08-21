Odisha government set up high-level inquiry committee to probe village relocation process in Satkosia

BHUBANESWAR : The state government has constituted a high-level inquiry committee to probe the village relocation process undertaken in Satkosia tiger reserve, following a direction from the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC).
As per the notification issued by the Forest, Environment and Climate Change department, the five-member committee will be headed by the additional chief secretary (ACS) of Revenue and Disaster Management department. The other members include secretaries of Forest, Law and ST & SC Development departments and former National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) member secretary Anup Nayak.
Nayak has been included in the committee as a member in accordance with OHRC’s direction to have an independent expert with knowledge of wildlife law, Forest Rights Act - 2006 and rehabilitation policies.
The committee has been tasked with the responsibility of examining the entire villagewise relocation process undertaken in Satkosia tiger reserve, barring Raiguda. It will also examine whether the applicable statutory provisions, including the Wildlife (Protection) Act - 1972, the Forest Rights Act - 2006 and relevant NTCA guidelines were properly complied with during the relocation process.
The committee will identify cases of wrongful inclusion or exclusion of beneficiaries, assess the adequacy of compensation and rehabilitation provided to affected families and recommend corrective measures wherever required. These may include payment of differential compensation, restoration of rights and livelihood support.
The panel will also identify officers responsible for any procedural irregularities or violations and recommend departmental or criminal action against them, wherever warranted.
The move follows OHRC’s February 9 order, in which the rights panel had directed suspension of the relocation programme over alleged procedural lapses and violations of the rights of affected communities.
The OHRC had observed that relocation from a core or critical tiger habitat is governed by section 38V of the Wildlife (Protection) Act - 1972, along with guidelines issued by the NTCA.
The Commission, however, stated that in the course of inquiry, it was clearly established that the procedures and protocols prescribed by the NTCA, which are required to be followed in addition to the benefits offered by the state government for relocation of villages outside core and critical tiger habitats, had not been followed in letter and spirit.
The Commission pointed out that in several cases, relocation was carried out without prior recognition and settlement of forest rights under the Forest Rights Act - 2006. It also found that Gram Sabha meetings were either not held or were conducted without proper notice, without ensuring the required quorum or in a hurried manner.
It had sought submission of the inquiry report within six months and directed that pending submission of the report, no further relocation, even if described as voluntary, should be undertaken from any buffer, fringe or ringed-out village of Satkosia tiger reserve.