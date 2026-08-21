Odisha government to host AIPRC-2026 from December 25 to 27

BHUBANESWAR : Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Thursday unveiled the official poster and brochure of the 48th All India Public Relations Conference-2026 (AIPRC-2026) at a special ceremony held at Lok Bhavan here.

To be organised by the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) and hosted by the PRSI Bhubaneswar chapter from December 25 to 27, the three-day conference will bring together leading professionals from PR, corporate communication, media, government, business, academia and allied fields from across the country to the capital city.

Releasing the poster and brochure, Kambhampati said it is a matter of pride that Odisha is hosting the AIPRC for the first time. “The theme ‘Navagunjara’, beautifully captures the essence of our rich cultural heritage while embracing the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence,” he said.

Organisers said the conference will be held on the theme ‘NAVAGUNJARA - Public Relations in the Age of AI’, inspired by Odisha’s iconic Navagunjara motif, which represents the harmonious coming together of diverse forms into a unified whole.

PRSI national president Ajit Pathak said, “AIPRC-2026 will explore the opportunities presented by AI while reaffirming the ethical, cultural and human values that remain central to effective public relations.

Bhubaneswar with its rich heritage and emerging profile as a centre of innovation is an ideal setting for this important national dialogue.” PRSI secretary general PLK Murthy, conference convenor Sanjay Kumar Sahoo, co-convenor Krushna Chandra Mohapatra and treasurer, Bhubaneswar chapter Ansuman Pattnayak were present.