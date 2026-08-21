Odisha's circuit house controversy: BJP suspends Yuva Morcha leader

ROURKELA: Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal on Thursday suspended state executive committee member of the party’s Yuva Morcha Prakash Paswan after his name reportedly cropped up in the controversy surrounding the government-owned Circuit House at Panposh here.

Paswan (35) was allegedly involved in booking a room in the Circuit House for two criminals who were arrested from the state-managed guesthouse with firearms and live ammunition on August 15.

In a press release, the BJP media cell on Thursday informed that Paswan was suspended from the party for indiscipline behaviour and misconduct.

The two habitual offenders - Bikash Dungri and Narayan Sahu - were arrested by RN Pali police from the Circuit House with two firearms, as many magazines and live ammunition. The information provided by them to police led to the arrest of five other criminals with two more firearms, live bullets and magazines. BJP sources said Paswan’s alleged link with the criminals severely dented the party’s image leading to his suspension.

Prior to his joining the BJP in the run up to the 2024 general elections, Paswan was the state secretary of Biju Yuva Janata Dal. The BJD removed him in September 2023 for anti-party activities after Paswan increasingly showed up with senior BJP leaders.

Paswan also claimed to be the Rourkela representative of Union Tribal Affairs Minister and BJP MP of Sundargarh Jual Oram since May 2025. He was reportedly enjoying immense clout across the administrative machinery of the Sundargarh Lok Sabha constituency.