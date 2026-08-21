Veteran Odia playback singer Pranab Patnaik passed away at 88

BHUBANESWAR: Veteran Odia playback singer Pranab Patnaik passed away at his Bhubaneswar residence on Friday. He was 88.

With his demise an era in Odisha's music has come to an end. In a career spanning over more than five decades, he had lend voice to more than 200 film songs.

Some of his well known songs like "Mun Keun Sahare", "Tuma Gaon Mahachhi", "Chala Ame Palaijiba Sahara", and "Tini Jati" shaped the evolution of Odia film song and music over the years.

Born on January 20 in 1938, Patnaik made his playback singing debut in 1958 in Odia film 'Maa' and went on to become one of the most celebrated singer. Son of former Speaker of Odisha Assembly, Lal Mohan Patnaik, he worked with eminent music directors such as Akshay Mohanty, Shantanu Mahapatra, Balakrishna Das and Prafulla Kar. He also shared microphone with eminent singers like Vani Jairam, Hemlata, Usha Mangeshkar, Bhupinder Singh and S Janaki.

Besides, Patnaik was also well known for his work in Odissi, folk and devotional songs, ghazals and semi-classical compositions.

He was presented with the Odisha State Film Award for best playback singer seven times. He was also honoured with Jayadev Puraskar and Balakrishna Das Memorial Award in 2023, Gangadhar Rath Award in 2017, Prafulla Kar Award in 2011 and Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for 1997-98.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed deep sorrow and said his demise has created an irreparable loss in the field of Odisha's art and culture.

Condoling his demise, leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik said his role in enriching the music world will be remembered for all time to come.