Search for Ocean Winner survivors continues; two Chinese vessels join rescue operation

PARADIP: The search and rescue operation for the missing crew members of Panama-flagged bulk carrier MV Ocean Winner continued on Tuesday, but there has been no fresh breakthrough in locating the survivors so far.

Sources said the rescue operation, being coordinated by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), continued in the Bay of Bengal amid challenging weather and sea conditions. The vessel sank about 290 nautical miles from Paradip Port while carrying around 71,000 metric tonnes of iron ore to China. Of the 24 crew members onboard, two were rescued earlier from life rafts, while the remaining 22 crew members are still missing.

Meanwhile, two Chinese vessels have joined the search operation as several Chinese crew members are among those missing. The vessels have been deployed to assist the ongoing efforts to trace the missing seafarers.

Sources further said that Coast Guard vessels and aircraft, along with other agencies, are continuing extensive search operations in the designated area. The ICG vessel Vishwast has replaced Vijit in the operation, while Coast Guard vessel Varad is already engaged at the site.

The sudden sinking of MV Ocean Winner has raised several questions regarding the possible cause of the maritime disaster. Although search and rescue operations are continuing on a war footing, the exact reason behind the vessel’s sinking is yet to be ascertained.

Family members of the missing crew are anxiously waiting for updates on the fate of their loved ones. Maritime experts have also called for a detailed investigation into the incident, including the condition of the ageing vessel, possible overloading, safety compliance and other operational lapses.

The authorities are expected to provide further updates as the search operation progresses. Rescue teams remain hopeful of finding survivors despite several days having passed since the vessel disappeared in the deep sea.