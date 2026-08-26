Five held for duping job aspirants of Rs 1.50 crore in Ganjam district

BERHAMPUR: Baidyanathpur police in Ganjam district on Monday arrested five persons including a woman for allegedly duping unemployed youths of over Rs 1.50 crore on the pretext of providing them jobs.

The accused are Jagadish Kumar Behera (39), Banita Behera (36), Ajit Panda (24), Sisir Mishra (54) and Litu Swain (26).

Police said on June 6, one Manoranjan Mohanty lodged a complaint alleging that Jagadish and his associates promised government jobs and collected `1,50,50,498 from aspiring candidates. The complainant claimed that the amount was transferred to Jagadish’s bank accounts. The accused also allegedly retained the original educational certificates of several aspirants.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under several sections of the BNS. During investigation, police recorded statements of the complainant and other victims. Subsequently, the five accused were apprehended.

Fake job offers and joining letters of different organisations, money receipts and records of online transactions were seized. The accused wre produced in court on Tuesday.