Flood situation in Odisha improves as rains stop: Minister Suresh Pujari

BHUBANESWAR: The flood situation in the state showed signs of improvement on Tuesday with major rivers beginning to recede as rains subsided, Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari said.

Pujari told mediapersons that Baitarani, Bramhani, Jalaka and Salandi were flowing below the danger mark. Water-level in Indravati river had also fallen, easing the situation in Kalahandi, Koraput and Nabarangpur districts, he said.

The minister said over 4.94 lakh people have so far been evacuated by rescue teams and accommodated in 957 relief centres across the districts. As many as 994 free kitchens have been opened in the affected areas.

“The office of the special relief commissioner (SRC) along with the state emergency operation centre (SEOC) are maintaining round-the-clock surveillance over the rainfall and flood situation,” he said.

The minister said in Bhadrak, 75,432 people in 70 villages under 18 gram panchayats of Tihidi and Chandabali blocks are still marooned. Though the situation has improved in Jajpur district, over 21,000 people in 41 villages under 15 gram panchayats of Bari, Binjharpur and Dasarathpur blocks continue to be surrounded by flood water.

“The district administrations have been advised to remain prepared to deal with any emergent situation, address waterlogging and localised flooding in low-lying areas. People have also been advised to take shelter at safe locations during lightning and keep themselves updated with weather-related information,” Pujari said.