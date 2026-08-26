In Kandhamal district childless couple consumes potion from healer, dies

PHULBANI: A childless couple of Kandhamal district has died after allegedly consuming a potion provided by a traditional faith healer on the assurance that it would help them conceive.

The deceased were identified as Kanhu Kahnar (35) and his wife Lalita Kahnar (29) of Nedipanga village under Katringia panchayat within Gochhapada police limits.

According to sources, the couple had been married for around 15 years but had no children. Hoping to conceive, they allegedly approached a traditional healer from Daringbadi area. The traditional healer reportedly assured them they would be able to have a child after taking a concoction he had prepared.

The couple allegedly consumed the potion and fell ill on Sunday. Their family members initially rushed them to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) at Phulbani. As their condition deteriorated, they were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) in Berhampur the same day.

However, Lalita died soon after arriving at the MCH while her husband was admitted for treatment. Following his wife’s death, Kanhu returned to his village to perform her last rites on Monday. But he reportedly died at around 9 am on Tuesday.

Sources said the traditional healer had reportedly taken a pair of gold earrings, gold chain, and `1.40 lakh from the couple in exchange for the potion which he had supplied in a plastic bottle.