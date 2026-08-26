Job aspirants in Odisha seeks major reforms in recruitment exams

BHUBANESWAR: Amid protest over alleged exam irregularities in different parts of the country, a group of students and job aspirants on Tuesday demanded major reforms in the recruitment examination system in Odisha by ensuring greater transparency, equal opportunities, fairness and timely completion of the entire selection process.

Addressing mediapersons at the State Library here, the aspirants demanded that all recruitment agencies including OPSC, OSSC, OSSSC, OUSSSC and SSB conduct examinations through offline/OMR mode wherever feasible.

They sought ‘One Day-One Shift-One Question Paper’ format, citing that a common question paper should be used for all candidates in a single shift to ensure uniform examination condition and eliminate concerns arising from different papers.

The students also demanded that the government reintroduce ‘waiting-list system’ which had been discontinued in 2020. They said it should be restored through a transparent mechanism to utilise vacancies arising after the main selection process to give a scope to those who failed to make it to the merit list despite having a good score, due to cut-off.

The students and aspirants also demanded that the shortlisting ratio be increased from the existing 1:5 to at least 1:15, giving more deserving candidates an opportunity to appear in the next stage.