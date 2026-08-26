National Green Tribunal panel says serious lapses causing chromite pollution in Sukinda

CUTTACK: A joint inspection committee probing allegations of chromium contamination from chromite mining by a private Ferro Alloys company in Sukinda valley has found serious lapses in drainage management, overburden dump stabilisation and treatment of hexavalent chromium-bearing effluent, with untreated runoff allegedly discharged into Damasala Nallah.

The findings were placed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) East Zone Bench through an affidavit filed on Monday by deputy director of mines, Jajpur Road circle, Pabitra Kumar Sahoo.

Taking note of it, the three-member bench comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert members A Senthil Vel and Ishwar Singh posted the matter for further hearing on November 2. Advocates Sankar Prasad Pani and Ashutosh Padhy represented the petitioner Kailash Chandra Nayak, a resident of Sukinda.

The committee, comprising officials from the Union Environment ministry’s regional office, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB), Sukinda forest range and Jajpur district administration, identified several deficiencies in the mining operations of the company.

It found no systematic drainage system to channel storm water from overburden dumps. Runoff was cutting across mine roads, causing soil erosion and weakening mine slopes and benches, some of which had collapsed. The committee termed the situation a violation of mine safety requirements and a threat to mining operations.

A major concern was untreated runoff containing hexavalent chromium (Cr6+). Though the effluent treatment plant (ETP) was operational, a separate drain carrying runoff from the overburden dumps was releasing water into Damasala Nallah without treatment. The committee said the prescribed standard operating procedure for Cr6+ treatment was also not being followed.