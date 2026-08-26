National Green Tribunal panel says serious lapses causing chromite pollution in Sukinda

CUTTACK: A joint inspection committee probing allegations of chromium contamination from chromite mining by a private Ferro Alloys company in Sukinda valley has found serious lapses in drainage management, overburden dump stabilisation and treatment of hexavalent chromium-bearing effluent, with untreated runoff allegedly discharged into Damasala Nallah.
The findings were placed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) East Zone Bench through an affidavit filed on Monday by deputy director of mines, Jajpur Road circle, Pabitra Kumar Sahoo.
Taking note of it, the three-member bench comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert members A Senthil Vel and Ishwar Singh posted the matter for further hearing on November 2. Advocates Sankar Prasad Pani and Ashutosh Padhy represented the petitioner Kailash Chandra Nayak, a resident of Sukinda.
The committee, comprising officials from the Union Environment ministry’s regional office, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB), Sukinda forest range and Jajpur district administration, identified several deficiencies in the mining operations of the company.
It found no systematic drainage system to channel storm water from overburden dumps. Runoff was cutting across mine roads, causing soil erosion and weakening mine slopes and benches, some of which had collapsed. The committee termed the situation a violation of mine safety requirements and a threat to mining operations.
A major concern was untreated runoff containing hexavalent chromium (Cr6+). Though the effluent treatment plant (ETP) was operational, a separate drain carrying runoff from the overburden dumps was releasing water into Damasala Nallah without treatment. The committee said the prescribed standard operating procedure for Cr6+ treatment was also not being followed.
According to the report, Cr6+ levels in untreated runoff exceeded the stipulated norm ( 0.05 mg per litre) by more than 100 times. It recommended immediate ETP upgradation and environmental compensation under applicable CPCB guidelines. The panel also flagged tailing spills, inadequately lined sludge storage and silt accumulation in drainage channels and Hume pipes.
It recommended a centralised Cr6+ treatment facility with tertiary treatment for the entire Sukinda Valley. The committee further suggested fortnightly runoff testing by project proponents and monthly monitoring by OSPCB. It recommended diverting any chromium-bearing runoff to the ETP until treated and certified safe.
For nearby villagers, it proposed monthly health check-ups, free medicines, awareness programmes and assured supplies of safe drinking water through tankers or pipelines, with mine water subjected to further purification through suitable technology.