Odisha assembly monsoon session likely from September 22; MMDR, textbook errors to dominate

BHUBANESWAR: The monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly is likely to begin on September 22 and continue till October 3. The session will have nine sitting days of which, eight days will be earmarked for government business and one for private members’ bills.

Odisha Assembly secretary Satyabrata Sahu has written to Parliamentary Affairs department principal secretary SK Vashishth, proposing a provisional calendar for the session.

“In case, the commencing date as proposed in the provisional calendar of sittings is agreed upon by the government, steps may be taken to move the Governor for commencing the session,” Sahu said in his letter.

The session, however, is poised be a tough one for the BJP government as an aggressive Opposition armed with a clutch of issues is ready to put it on the back foot.

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, will be a major flashpoint during the session. The BJD and Congress have voiced strong opposition to the legislation, alleging that the amendments will severely hurt Odisha’s interests and affect the state’s mining revenue. The Opposition had earlier sought a special session of the Assembly on the Bill, which was passed by the Parliament recently.

The large-scale errors in school textbooks will be another issue where the government will find itself cornered. The BJD and Congress have already been up in arms and demanded the resignation of School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond for the lapses that have hurt the learning of thousands of school students this academic year.

The Opposition will also raise the issue of mismanagement of floods that have gripped several districts. The state’s law and order situation, agrarian distress and issues relating to local administration are also expected to dominate proceedings during the session.