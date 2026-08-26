Odisha deputy CM Pravati Parida meets PM Modi, briefs him on Subhadra progress

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister and minister for Women and Child Development Pravati Parida on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and briefed him on preparations for the disbursement of the fifth instalment of the Odisha government’s flagship Subhadra scheme.

Parida apprised the prime minister of the arrangements being made for smooth transfer of the financial assistance to eligible women beneficiaries. The fifth instalment is scheduled to be released from Nayagarh on August 28, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.

“After the successful conclusion of Odisha Parba in Varanasi, I had the good fortune of meeting our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji once again. On this occasion, I apprised him of the state’s overall development, the ‘Subhadra Shakti Vision Sammilani’, the disbursement of the 5th instalment of the Subhadra scheme and various tourism development projects,” Parida said in an X post.

Under the fifth instalment, each woman beneficiary will receive `5,000 in her bank account. Around 1,03,26,162 women beneficiaries have been selected for the payment, involving a total transfer of more than `5,160 crore.

The deputy chief minister also briefed Modi on measures taken by the state government to ensure that the assistance reaches beneficiaries without delay. These include beneficiary verification, e-KYC, Aadhaar-linked bank accounts, NPCI mapping and strengthening of other banking arrangements.

She also explained how the financial assistance is empowering women economically and the progress of social inclusion in the state. Modi had launched the Subhadra scheme in Bhubaneswar on September 17, 2024, which marked his birthday.