Odisha government revises fiscal aid under 2006 Rehabilitation and Resettlement policy

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has revised the rates of various financial assistance under the Odisha Rehabilitation and Resettlement Policy, 2006 as part of the 10th biennial revision.

The revised rates notified under Section 13 of the policy, will be effective from April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2028. The revision has been made with the concurrence of the Finance department.

Under the revised rates, assistance for self-rehabilitation outside rehabilitation colonies has been increased from Rs 1,13,128 to Rs 1,16,550, while housing construction assistance has been enhanced from Rs 3,39,383 to Rs 3,49,650.

The government has also revised the one-time financial assistance provided in lieu of employment to families displaced by industrial projects. The assistance has been fixed at Rs 11,65,500 for category-I, Rs 6,99,300 for category-II, Rs 4,66,200 for category-III and Rs 2,33,100 for categories-IV and V. Similar is the financial assistance for families displaced by mining projects.

Assistance for agricultural land has also been enhanced. Compensation for irrigated land has been raised from Rs 2,26,255 to Rs 2,33,100 per acre while the rate for non-irrigated land has increased from Rs 1,13,128 to Rs 1,16,550 per acre.

Other allowances have also been revised. The monthly maintenance allowance has been increased from Rs 4,525 to Rs 4,662, assistance for a temporary shed from Rs 22,626 to Rs 23,310 and the transportation allowance from Rs 4,525 to Rs 4,662.