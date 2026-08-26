Police team attacked by armed dacoits, damaged vehicle in Koraput

JEYPORE: Suspected armed dacoits reportedly attacked a team of Borigumma police on patrol duty near Kamara and damaged their vehicle before escaping into the nearby forest in Koraput district in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Police said a team of four cops was on patrolling duty when they spotted a suspicious Bolero vehicle carrying eight persons on Borigumma-Nabarangpur road at around 1 am. Suspecting their movement, the policemen followed the SUV and attempted to intercept it.

However, the occupants of the SUV allegedly confronted the police team near Kamara and attacked the cops with weapons. They also damaged the police van before abandoning their vehicle and fleeing into the nearby jungle.

The fleeing miscreants allegedly took away the keys of the police vehicle, leaving behind their SUV and weapons at the spot. It is suspected that the miscreants were members of a dacoity gang. Armed with weapons, they were on way to carry out a dacoity but were spotted by the patrolling team, said police.

SDPO Satyabrat Lenka said a case has been registered at Borigumma police station in connection with the incident. Four teams have been formed to identify and the track down the miscreants. “Police have intensified search and we are confident of getting a breakthrough soon,” Lenka said.