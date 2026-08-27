Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi's report card says 88% grievances resolved in seven years

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Wednesday released her seventh annual report card, charting out a detailed account of 70 development and public service initiatives she has undertaken in the last seven years as a Parliamentarian from the capital city.

Sarangi said out of the total 23,478 public grievances received in her constituency during this period, she has resolved about 20,661 grievances, accounting to approximately 88 per cent.

She highlighted her work in areas like education, healthcare, transportation, sports and agriculture along with drinking water and electricity supply. The Parliamentarian said she even made efforts with the cooperation of various stakeholders to preserve and promote the state’s art, culture, heritage and traditions.

Sharing details on development of road infrastructure, the MP mentioned about the 111 km six-lane road from Khurda’s Rameshwar to Tangi in Cuttack for which `8,307 crore has been sanctioned. She stated that several new road projects were undertaken to make Bhubaneswar a congestion-free city with smoother and more convenient transportation.

“To strengthen connectivity, bridges were constructed at various locations along with seven flyovers at a cost of Rs 240 crore and 16 under-passes involving an outlay of `186 crore,” Sarangi said.

She also highlighted the development of Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) and renovation of Bhubaneswar, Mancheswar and Lingaraj railway stations.