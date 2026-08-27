Former Senior Congress leader and Padampur MLA Satya Bhusan Sahu passes away

BHUBANESWAR: Senior Congress leader and former Padampur MLA, Satya Bhusan Sahu, passed away on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was 73.

Sahu was elected to the Assembly three times on a Congress ticket from the Padampur seat in 1980, 1985 and 2004. During his tenure in the Assembly, he held the important position of government chief whip.

His demise has cast a deep shadow of grief over Padampur region as well as the entire political fraternity of Odisha. Following his death, Sahu’s body was taken to the Assembly where Speaker Surama Padhy and members cutting across party lines paid their tributes.

Taking to X, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das condoled Sahu’s death, describing him as a dedicated leader whose service to the people of Padampur would always be remembered. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also expressed deep sorrow on Sahu’s demise and offered condolences to the bereaved family members.