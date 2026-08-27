Hope fades, probe begins into MV Ocean Winner disappearance

PARADIP: A high-level inquiry has begun into the mysterious sinking of Panama-flagged bulk carrier MV Ocean Winner, even as the five-day search for the vessel and its 22 missing crew members has brought no breakthrough.

A team from the Directorate General of Shipping, Kolkata, comprising a senior official and two surveyors from the Mercantile Marine Department (MMD), has arrived in Paradip to investigate the circumstances leading to the vessel’s disappearance shortly after it left Paradip Port.

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) vessel Varad, deployed in the search and rescue (SAR) operation, is scheduled to return to Paradip after completing the search. ICG vessel Viswat and two Chinese vessels remain engaged in the operation. No survivor or significant wreckage has been located so far.

Officials suspect the nearly 28-year-old vessel may have sunk to considerable depth because of its size and weight, making underwater detection difficult.

The inquiry assumes significance amid questions over the vessel’s cargo and stability. MV Ocean Winner had arrived at Paradip with around 69,299 tonne of sulphur from the UAE for unloading at Paradip Phosphates Ltd. After unloading, it reportedly loaded around 72,200 tonne of iron ore before departing, against a deadweight tonnage (DWT) of about 72,928 tonne. Its net tonnage (NRT) was 25,379 and gross tonnage (GRT) 39,755.